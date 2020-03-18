Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Obits
Kathe Gundlach, 93

Kathe Gundlach, 93

By Antigo Times
March 18, 2020
6
0
Share:

Kathe (Fisher) Gundlach died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Bay at Eastview in Antigo. She was 93 years old.

She was born May 10, 1926 in Gros Lubolts, Germany to the late Robert and Wilemina (Winzer) Fisher. She married Herbert Gundlach in Germany on November 17, 1949. Herbert preceded her in death on February 3, 2020.

Mrs. Gundlach moved to Montreal, Quebec with her husband and daughter in 1956. She later resided in Kenosha before moving to Langlade County in 1973.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter.

A private interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.

Previous Article

COVIS-19 Update from the Langlade County Health ...

Next Article

Department of Motor Vehicles ls Limiting In-Person ...

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.