Kathe Gundlach, 93

Kathe (Fisher) Gundlach died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Bay at Eastview in Antigo. She was 93 years old.

She was born May 10, 1926 in Gros Lubolts, Germany to the late Robert and Wilemina (Winzer) Fisher. She married Herbert Gundlach in Germany on November 17, 1949. Herbert preceded her in death on February 3, 2020.

Mrs. Gundlach moved to Montreal, Quebec with her husband and daughter in 1956. She later resided in Kenosha before moving to Langlade County in 1973.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter.

A private interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.