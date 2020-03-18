Antigo Times

Randall Boomer, 63

By Antigo Times
March 18, 2020
Randall Boomer, age 63, of Elcho. After a fearless yearlong battle with cancer, Randy passed on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his son’s home in Bloomington, Minnesota. He was born on November 10, 1956, in Antigo, a son of Eugene “Buzz” Boomer and Carol (Eisenman) Boomer.

He graduated from Elcho High School. Randy married Donna Mischler on May 17, 1980, the couple later divorced.

He was a school bus driver for the Elcho School District for the past 15 years.

Randy coached little league in Elcho for many years. He took many memorable fishing trips to Canada with his boys. He enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood, road trips, golfing and reading. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his granddaughters.

Survivors include three sons, Ryan (Bianca) Boomer, Derek (Nicole) Boomer all of Bloomington and Andrew Boomer of Vancouver, Wash.; two grandchildren, Finley and Hazel Boomer; two brothers, Eugene (Irma) Boomer of Tomahawk and Mark (Tami) Boomer of Kaukauna; sister-in-law, Diane Boomer of Newport, Ore.; and brother-in-law, William Weglage of Vancouver, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Boomer; and sister, Renee Weglage.

Services are pending.

