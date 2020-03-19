Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/23/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Friday, March 13th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Hwy. 64. One vehicle had backed into another vehicle. One driver was issued three citations.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Century Avenue. A vehicle had been cut off by a semi-truck making a left turn.

Saturday, March 14th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Edison Street.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting that a subject had just left southbound on Neva Road that had been passed out in their vehicle for the past two hours and had been parked crooked. The caller gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Monday, March 16th

Officers arrested a subject on an outstanding warrant at an address on Clermont Street. They were transported to Corrections.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 3rd Avenue and Superior Street. A subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and the driver of one vehicle was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Superior Street. Property damage only.

Tuesday, March 17th

Officers responded to a call reporting an accident between a bus and black Pontiac at Lincoln Street and 1st Avenue.

Officers received three 911 calls reporting a deer in the city at 8th Avenue and Morse Street. Officers were advised. The callers were told that the deer would make its way to the woods.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 11th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 64

Officers responded to a call from a local towing company reporting that they were going to pull a vehicle out of the ditch at Cty. Rd. I and Rosendale Road. The female driver was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a local towing company reporting that they were called about a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. G. The driver was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed out.

Saturday, March 14th

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject hitchhiking at Hillside Road and N. Rollwood Road. The male subject was described as wearing a black ski jacket, blue jeans and no hat. The caller told officers that the subject was trying to get a ride to town. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the male subject.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. T and Cty. Rd. TT for speed. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. Open intoxicants and an open shotgun were found. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and being armed while intoxicated.

Sunday, March 15th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch between Mueller’s Lake and Price-Polar Road. The vehicle was towed and held until the driver was determined. Later a female subject called asking about her vehicle. She told officers that she had been driving the vehicle, had swerved to miss a deer and went into the ditch. Officers warned the female to call the appropriate agency the next time she goes in the ditch. The vehicle was released.

Officers responded to a call from a female on N. Langlade Road reporting that a red pickup truck was in the ditch across from her house. The caller did not know if anyone was in the vehicle. Officers then received a call from a male reporting that a red truck just passed him with his airbags deployed. Officers stopped the vehicle at Flight Road and Parkway Road. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Old 26 Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, March 17th

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting an accident at Cty. Rd. T and W. Duck Lake Road. A subject was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.