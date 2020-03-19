COVID-19 Consolidated Community Resource Information and Updates

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

All,

Angie Close and Keri Beck, with EDC, have put together a web page with consolidated community information and resources regarding COVID-19.

The link can be found at the top of our Community Resource Website: www.alcinfo.com

The Direct link is: https://langladecountyedc. org/covid-19-resources/

Please share the link on your websites, Facebook pages…etc.

If you have links with resource information for our community, and citizens please e-mail Keri Beck and Angie Close, so the information can be added to this page.

Angie Close: aclose@co.langlade.wi.us

Keri Beck: kbeck@co.langlade.wi.us

Alcinfo.com has the community calendar, which is being updated with cancellation information for programs and events. Additionally, alcinfo.com is already on most of our community websites, and ties into EverBridge, our community alert system, so this is a great use of our consolidated community resources that are already in place.

Sarah Repp

City of Antigo

Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department

700 Edison Street

Antigo, WI 54409

715.623.3633 extension-131