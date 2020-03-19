Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Covid 19LocalLocal InterestNews
COVID-19 Consolidated Community Resource Information and Updates

COVID-19 Consolidated Community Resource Information and Updates

By Antigo Times
March 19, 2020
413
0
Share:

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

All,

Angie Close and Keri Beck, with EDC, have put together a web page with consolidated community information and resources regarding COVID-19.

The link can be found at the top of our Community Resource Website:  www.alcinfo.com 

The Direct link is:  https://langladecountyedc.org/covid-19-resources/

Please share the link on your websites, Facebook pages…etc.

If you have links with resource information for our community, and citizens please e-mail Keri Beck and Angie Close, so the information can be added to this page.

Angie Close:  aclose@co.langlade.wi.us

Keri Beck:  kbeck@co.langlade.wi.us 

Alcinfo.com has the community calendar, which is being updated with cancellation information for programs and events.  Additionally, alcinfo.com is already on most of our community websites, and ties into EverBridge, our community alert system, so this is a great use of our consolidated community resources that are already in place.

Sarah Repp

City of Antigo
Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department
700 Edison Street
Antigo, WI 54409

715.623.3633 extension-131

Previous Article

Department of Motor Vehicles ls Limiting In-Person ...

Next Article

Birth Announcements for 3/23/20

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.