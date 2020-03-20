8 Tips for Managing Coronavirus Fear and Anxiety
FROM CARRIE KUBACKI, HEALTH & WELLNESS EDUCATOR, UW-MADISON EXTENSION
With the coronavirus outbreak, many people may be experiencing a variety of emotions, including fear and anxiety. Denying or hiding our feelings is likely to cause even more distress, so how can we acknowledge our real fears while managing our emotions? The following eight tips are just a few reminders that we can use in our daily lives to maintain emotional balance.
- Recognize that people show different reactions with fear and anxiety.
- Some symptoms include: worry, panic, sleeplessness, anger, sadness, confusion, helplessness.
- Get the facts. Use trusted, scientific sources for information like the Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/).
- Limit the amount of time watching or listening to news coverage to help decrease agitation and worry.
- Engage in activities that help to distract from fear.
- Listen to music, read books, watch funny movies, play games with family
- Stay positively connected with others while maintaining social distancing measures.
- Some ideas are: phone calls, Skype, Facetime, or other types of social media.
- Get regular physical activity whether it is walking with your family or pets, dancing in your home or hiking in the woods.
- Practice relaxation and other mindfulness strategies to help maintain emotional balance.
- Consider the following: prayer, meditation, guided relaxations, yoga, breathing exercises.
- Seek additional emotional support and help if needed.
- Contact your health care provider or mental health provider.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (1-800-950-NAMI or text NAMI to 741741)
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK)