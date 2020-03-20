Langlade County Land Records Department Suspends “In Person” Visits to the Office

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Effective 8:00 a.m. on March 23, 2020 the Langlade County Land Records Department will take recommended health and safety precautions to protect the public and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) by suspending “In Person” visits to the office.

Application forms for permits can be obtained on the Langlade County Land Records Department website: https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/land-records-and-regulations/

Feel free to call the Land Records and Regulations office at 715-627-6206 if you need any assistance in completing the forms.

Once you have completed the form you can choose to either mail it back to us for processing along with any payment required (to the address on the form), or you can drop it in the dropbox located at the front entrance of the Resource Center.

For all other business and information requests, the Land Records and Regulations office will continue to address them so long as the office remains open. Please make request via phone call, email, mail, or fax. Also, if you don’t have access to a computer and need an application, please call and we can arrange to send you an application in the mail which you will then need to complete and return by mail. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated during these trying times.