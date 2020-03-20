Shirley Ann Retzlaff, 83

Shirley A Retzlaff, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rosalia Gardens in Antigo. She was 83 years old. She was born on August 22, 1936, in Pontiac, Michigan a daughter of Thomas and Buelah (Clark) Devine. She married Clarence “Bud” Retzlaff on March 31, 1979, in Clintonville. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2008.

She was a graduate of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, Michigan.

She was employed with the Wisconsin Gas Company from 1964 until retiring as regional manager in 1991. She worked for the gas company in Clintonville, Sun Prairie, Evansville, and Sparta. In retirement she lived at Cloverleaf Lakes and after Bud’s death moved to Shawano where she was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.

Shirley was an avid golfer and bowler having won a state title in women’s bowling. She was a member of the Professional Business Women’s Association in Sparta.

Along with her husband she enjoyed traveling, playing cards and games with family and friends.

She was a sports fan and followed the Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.

As a dog lover Shirley always had one as her companion.

Survivors include two daughters, Vikki (David) Robokoff, Judi (Dan Switz) Dunston all of Post Lake; five grandchildren Adam (Jenny) Cappelle, Amanda (Adam) Notch, Nicole (Jon) Fiore, Brandon (Heather) Switz, Angie Switz; seven great-grandchildren Wyatt Cappelle, Kaden, Kendra, Ben and Athena Fiore, Noah and Ben Switz; a sister, Carol Cannon; three brothers, Jack (Sandy) Devine, Jim (Barb) Devine, Bill (Claire) Devine.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Bill Dunston; a sister, Katie Devine; two brothers, Bob (Pam) Devine, Ray (Mary) Devine.

Shirley’s burial will take place next to her husband at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Embarrass.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

The family thanks the staff at Rosalia Gardens Memory Care and LeRoyer Hospice staff.

Shirley will be remembered as a funny and talkative “boss lady”.