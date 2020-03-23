Antigo Times
Top Menu
E-Editions
Contact Us
Main Menu
Home
News
Business
Covid 19
Opinion
Courts
Arts & Ent
Sports
Sports News
High School Sports Scores
Classifieds
Obits
Video
Business Directory
E-Editions
Sign in / Join
Login
Welcome! Login in to your account
Lost your password?
Lost Password
Back to login
E-Editions
Contact Us
Antigo Times
Home
News
Business
Covid 19
Opinion
Courts
Arts & Ent
Sports
Sports News
High School Sports Scores
Classifieds
Obits
Video
Business Directory
E-Editions
Covid 19
Government
Health
Local Interest
News
Home
›
Covid 19
›
Emergency Order #8 Updated Mass Gathering Ban
Emergency Order #8 Updated Mass Gathering Ban
By
Antigo Times
March 23, 2020
5
0
Share:
FROM THE STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES
Previous Article
Linda Marie Duncan, 46
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Local Interest
All Saints raises money for the Humane Society through bake sale, Caring Paws organization
January 25, 2017
By
Antigo Times
Local Interest
News
Birth Announcements for 8/21/17
August 17, 2017
By
Antigo Times
News
DNR Outdoor Report For Week of Jan. 2
January 30, 2015
By
Dan Turczynski, Editor
DOT
Local Interest
News
Updated Wisconsin State Highway Map Now Available
May 9, 2017
By
Antigo Times
News
Police / Fire
Culver’s of Antigo joins forces with Police Department
June 22, 2015
By
Antigo Times
Covid 19
Health
Local
Local Interest
News
Antigo Times/Shopper Office to Close Until Further Notice
March 17, 2020
By
Antigo Times
Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.
×