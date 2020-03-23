James Shannon, 69

James Shannon, of Birnamwood, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 69 years old. He was born on February 11, 1951, in St. Cloud, Minnesota a son of Glenn and Mertle (Marsh) Shannon. He married Shirley Norman on November 10, 1980, at Bessemer, Michigan. She preceded him in death on August 27, 2010.

He served in the United States Army.

Jim drove truck for Krueger and Steinfest followed by working at Kretz Lumber then driving for Northcentral Caravan in Antigo.

He was a member of the Devine-Menting American Legion Post 525.

Jim was a sports enthusiast following the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed competitive target shooting and golfing.

Survivors include a daughter, Erin Elizabeth (Nicholas) Radtke, Antigo; four Grandchildren, Brynn Brooklyn, Jaiden, and Kenai Radtke; a sister Mary Kay Sinclair, Kallispell, Montana.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his son, Cean; and one brother.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.