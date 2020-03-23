Linda Marie Duncan, 46

Linda Marie Duncan, age 46, died at her home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Linda was born on November 10, 1973 to Patricia Duncan and the late Roy Howard in Michigan.

Linda worked as a caregiver, doing nursing home care and home care.

She enjoyed music and loved her family dearly.

Survivors include her daughter; RaeAnne Echlin of Redford, MI, a son; Kyle (Diane) Duncan of Wausau, her mother; Patricia Duncan of Antigo, fiancé; Scott Eldridge of Antigo, 3 sisters; Amanda Duncan of Antigo, Tammy Stone of Wausau, Pam Grace of Antigo, a nephew; Logan, 6 nieces; Kayla, Sammi Jo, Janna, Shayna, Leanna, Molly, a great nephew, Travis and many cousins, extended family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Roy Howard and her stepfather Cleo Lewis.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.