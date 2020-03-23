Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Obits
Linda Marie Duncan, 46

Linda Marie Duncan, 46

By Antigo Times
March 23, 2020
31
0
Share:

Linda Marie Duncan, age 46, died at her home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Linda was born on November 10, 1973 to Patricia Duncan and the late Roy Howard in Michigan.
Linda worked as a caregiver, doing nursing home care and home care.
She enjoyed music and loved her family dearly.
Survivors include her daughter; RaeAnne Echlin of Redford, MI, a son; Kyle (Diane) Duncan of Wausau, her mother; Patricia Duncan of Antigo, fiancé; Scott Eldridge of Antigo, 3 sisters; Amanda Duncan of Antigo, Tammy Stone of Wausau, Pam Grace of Antigo, a nephew; Logan, 6 nieces; Kayla, Sammi Jo, Janna, Shayna, Leanna, Molly, a great nephew, Travis and many cousins, extended family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Roy Howard and her stepfather Cleo Lewis.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Previous Article

Nancy L. Peterson, 83

Next Article

Emergency Order #8 Updated Mass Gathering Ban

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.