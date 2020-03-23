Nancy L. Peterson, 83 of Birnamwood, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Nancy was born on August 17, 1936 in the town of Birnamwood to Edward and Hilda (Schroeder) Timm.

On November 24, 1955, Nancy was united in marriage to Sydney Peterson at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2007.

Nancy was a homemaker. She served as a director for the Wittenberg and Niagara Telephone Companies. She enjoyed singing – especially with her husband’s polka band, in the Amidon Follies, and as a member of the Smile Awhiles. Nancy was also an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. Above all, she was loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Lucy Lopez (Darrell Ortivez) of Niagara, Jill Mongold (Donald) of Berryville, VA, Tim Peterson of Green Bay and Cheryl Peterson (Kris Schaefer) of St. Paul, MN; four grandchildren, Lisa Bougie (Joel), Caprice Ortivez (Josh Klingbeil), Elliott Mongold (Katie Johnson) and Regan Mongold and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Alyssa Bougie.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Candy Peterson and siblings, Clarence, Harold, Richard and James Timm, Violet Rew and Lucille Pivinski.

Due to the statewide mandate, Nancy’s family will have a private service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Pr. Matthew Christians will preside and burial will take place in Bethany Cemetery, Wittenberg. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg as well as Nancy’s niece Sally “Cookie” Van Order for all of their special care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Karen’s Pantry, Niagara or the Wittenberg Food Pantry.