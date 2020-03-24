Ann Fuller, 80

Ann Fuller, of Mattoon, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. She was 80 years old. She was born on June 1, 1939, in New London, a daughter of Raymond and Angeline (Schroepfer) Bauknecht. She married Donald Fuller on August 31, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Phlox. He survives.

She was a graduate of Mattoon High School in 1957.

Ann and her brother operated Dan and Ann’s Tavern in Mattoon for three years. She and her daughter-in-law Vicki operated the Mattoon Cafe for five years. She later worked at the Mattoon Veneer and Plywood mill for 13 years.

She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her flower bed, camping, spending time with family and friends along with cooking and reading.

She was a member of St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church, Phlox and their Council of Catholic Women.

Survivors including her husband are a daughter, Jeanne Schmidt of Antigo; four sons, Don (Nancy) Fuller Jr. of Mattoon, Ken (Vicki) Fuller of Pearson, Mark (Yvonne) Fuller of Mattoon, Brian “Joe” (Cindy) Fuller of Antigo; a sister, Mary Jo (Harry) Green of Nekoosa; a brother, Mike (Deb) Bauknecht of Wisconsin Rapids; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren Stacy Fuller, and Tony Bohn; a son in law, Harry Schmidt; two brothers, Ronald (Cassie) Bauknecht, and Daniel Bauknecht.

Private family services will be held.

A public memorial Mass and visitation will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church in Phlox. Date and times will be announced.