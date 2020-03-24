Grocery Employees put the Super in Supermarket

Trig's reminds its customers to social distance, as they deal with the heavy demands of residents stocking up.

By Taylor J. Hale

Staff Writer

NORTHERN WISCONSIN – Area grocery store employees diligently stock shelves, as they deal with the surge created by the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting buying frenzy.

Festival Foods Senior Director of Community Involvement Brian Stenzel said that employees have been working long hours to make sure the community-at-large has the supplies they need to stay safe during the virus outbreak.

“All of the associates at Festival Foods have been selfless in working long hours and going above and beyond during this time of need,” Stenzel said. “We have always taken our role as a neighbor and grocer very seriously. Our associates’ dedication further shows this commitment in making sure people know we’re here to help and that families are getting the products they need during these days of uncertainty.”

Festival Foods staff noted that online “Click-N-Go” pickup orders have more than doubled due to the pandemic and that many locals have been buying in bulk and stocking up.

Stenzel said that basic commodity items have been hard to keep in stock, but there have been no food shortages, yet.

“We aren’t seeing a food shortage at this time — however — as mentioned with the increase in guests or guest visits, we have to replenish items faster, and our associates continue to work hard to ensure what we have available is on our shelves,” Stenzel explained.

Festival store managers, along with Trig’s, Pick ‘N Save, and other grocers across the state, are dealing with a sudden influx of buyers stockpiling items, as they struggle to keep the shelves stocked.

Stenzel sees this as a crucial time in America and feels his employees are willing to step up to the challenge.

“We are so appreciative of our incredible associates who are helping our guests during this unprecedented time,” Stenzel added.