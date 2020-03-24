Antigo Times

Covid 19Letter from Publisher
Keep Getting The News Right Here

Keep Getting The News Right Here

By Antigo Times
March 24, 2020
27
0
FROM THE PUBLISHER

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association has confirmed with Governor Tony Evers’ office that our publication is an “essential business.”  It is our intention to keep publishing this newspaper weekly in print and providing online updates daily during the coronavirus pandemic.  If you do not receive the paper in the mail, please check our website for delivery locations as these may change from time to time as the situation develops.  Thank you.

Patrick Wood

Publisher

