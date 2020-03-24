PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Many Layers of Silent Heroes

Dear Reader,

We are now in the eye of the hurricane and there are many quiet heroes emerging. Immediately coming to mind are all of the healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and their administration staffs, EMTs and ambulance staff who are in the front lines conducting testing and alleviating the miseries of those afflicted with the C-virus.

Besides the healthcare heroes, there are many unsung heroes working in retail such as stocking the shelves of supplies of groceries etc in all the retail stores offering essential goods during this time of great need.

Additionally there are neighborhood heroes doing whatever they can to help their neighbors in need, whether getting them supplies, or taking out their garbage and recycling or leaving small bags of chocolate covered pretzels at their door steps to brighten up the day.

It’s always darkest before dawn. And hopefully dawn will be here before we know it. In the meantime, stay safe and look out for any ways you can be one of the many heroes emerging as a by-product of this pandemic.



Patrick Wood

Publisher