Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/30/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, March 19th

Officers responded to a report of debris all over the road at Superior Street and 1st Avenue. It appeared that someone had hit a sign. The vehicle that struck the sign would have extensive front end damage and no headlight. The debris was swept into the median area. The Department of Public Works was contacted to replace the sign.

Friday, March 20th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Dorr Street and 7th Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Superior Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a female subject detained for shoplifting.

Saturday, March 21st

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on Hwy. 64 between two trucks. Fender bender only.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Superior Street reporting a gas drive off of $28.35. Officers got in contact with the female driver who thought that she had paid at the pump. She told officers that she would go and take care of it immediately.

Officers received a call from a female on 3rd Avenue reporting that her hand held saw had been stolen out of her garage.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a gas drive off of $6.00. The male driver had left his name and phone number with the business telling them that he would return to pay, but he never came back. Officers got in contact with the male subject. He told them that he would pay the business the next day. Officers informed him of the consequences if he did not.

Officers responded to a call from a female on 3rd Avenue reporting that a male subject was at her residence who was drunk and being disorderly. The male subject was on probation with a condition of absolute sobriety. Officers arrested the male subject.

Sunday, March 22nd

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 6th Avenue.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a subject detained who had attempted to steal alcohol.

Monday, March 23rd

Officers received a call from a subject on 1st Avenue reporting that a bike was stolen from their yard the night before. It was olive green in color.

Officers responded to a report of drug paraphernalia lying in a parking lot on 6th Avenue. Officers picked up the syringes.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 18th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 45. One southbound lane was blocked off. The vehicle was towed.

Thursday, March 19th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Kelly Street reporting that a male subject was there that was acting agitating and offering all the tools out of his truck to the employees. The male had also said that the world was going to be ending on Saturday. The male subject ended up giving away 2 full sets of tools to another patron. The business told officers that they had the male subject’s phone number.

Tuesday, March 24th

Officers responded to a call from the Health Department requesting that an officer go to an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that they had received a complaint that the business was still serving food inside the business and when they were told that they were not to be doing so, they put up curtains to block the windows. The Health Department requested that officers advise them of the Governor’s order.