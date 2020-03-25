Rev. Robert Hoffman, 67

Rev. Robert L. Hoffman, age 67, of Cambria formerly of Wisconsin and husband of Terry Lee (Fandre) Hoffman entered into rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY. Rev. Hoffman was born on June 25, 1952 in Antigo. He is the son of the late Edwin and the late Eva (Powell) Hoffman. Robert graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1974, he married Terry Lee Fandre on August 11, 1979 in Wausau.

Bob worked for Federal Milk Market Administration for 33 years retiring in 2007. He and Terry enjoyed a year and a half of retirement before Bob entered the seminary in 2009. In 2011 Bob was placed as Vicar of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church. Upon graduation in 2012 with a Master of Divinity Degree, he was called as the full- time pastor of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church. He loved serving the Lord and loved his St. Peter family.

He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in September 2018. After Chemo he went into remission in October 2018. In December 2018 he received a bone marrow transplant. There were many setbacks during his recovery, but never once did he complain. He trusted in his savior, Jesus Christ, and knew that healing would occur either here or in heaven. He was an example to everyone he knew. Now his healing is complete, and he is with his savior.

He is survived by his wife Terry; his daughter Molly Hoffman; his brothers Edward (Linda) Hoffman and Alfred (Rosie) Hoffman; his former Son In Law Carl Miller; mother in law, Joan Fandre; nephews Jason, Todd and Grant Hoffman; Nieces Amy Hoffman Santin and Kay Hoffman and great nieces and nephews Emma, Grace, Adam, Anna, Owen and Eva Rose Hoffman also Elena, Ian and Eli Santin.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE WITH HIS FAMILY DUE TO STATE AND FEDERAL REGULATIONS. Bob will be buried in the family plot at the Pearson Cemetery in the Town of Ainsworth at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church at North Ridge, 4169 Church Rd., Lockport, NY 14094 or the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Greater Niagara 726 Exchange St. Suite 185 Buffalo, NY 14210 In Memory of Pastor Hoffman.

Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Ransomville, NY and the Bradley Funeral Home and Crematory in Antigo, WI. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.