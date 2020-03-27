COVID-19 Response Updates from the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department

FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Menominee, Shawano — COVID-19 has surprised us all with the level of impact is has had on our lives. We have taken some important steps to fight COVID-19 and we applaud all of the efforts our counties and tribes have taken

to respond to this pandemic. Now is the time for us to collectively do all we can to protect the health and safety of our community.

On March 24, 2020, Governor Evers issued the Safer at Home Order. Our entire state must take steps together. This is a big challenge and it is important that we all take this seriously. Lives are at stake.

In Shawano and Menominee Counties, while we currently have more than 30 negative tests and many more are waiting for results or being tested, we are still watching for our first confirmed positive case. We know there is illness in the community and it is likely we have COVID-19 among us. With limited testing available to detect a confirmed case, we encourage you to keep watching for any signs or symptoms and to stay home as much as possible, but especially if you have illness.

Also, please continue to follow other everyday measures to help protect yourself and others:

– Cover your coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or a disposable tissue, and wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, before touching your face, after going to the bathroom, and after sneezing, coughing, or blowing your nose. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

– Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.

– Wipe down frequently touched surfaces (i.e., doorknobs, tabletops, phones, keyboards) with a disinfectant regularly, both at home and inthe workplace.

– Call your health care provider before going to receive medical care.

The public health agencies of Shawano and Menominee want you to know we continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and work to slow spread of illness. We also thank you for staying home and all of your efforts to slow the spread of illness in Shawano and Menominee Counties and Tribes. Stay safe,stay home. We will get through this together.