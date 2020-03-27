Elizabeth Hageman, 91

Elizabethn Hageman, longtime Phlox resident, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. She was 91 years old. She was born on May 1, 1928, in the town of Norwood, a daughter of Martin and Lettie (Morris) VerHagen. She married Theodore Hageman on May 2, 1949 in Phlox. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1989.

As a young lady she worked at the Mattoon Hospital in housekeeping. She lived in Phlox where she was a homemaker and helped her husband on their farm.

She enjoyed baking cookies, playing cards, completing puzzles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Jean (Ed) Glisch, Merrill; four grandchildren Niki Glisch, Angie Driscoll, Janitta Lund, Lance (Allison) Glisch; eight great-grandchildren, Alissa Spencer, Brenyn Glisch, Adyn Roberts, Randylyn Hageman, Morgan Lund, Ethan Lund, Ella Glisch, Lily Glisch; three sisters, Pearl Waldvogel, Antigo, Clara Borneman, Kempster, Gloria Bettack, Coloma; a brother, Richard VerHagen, Arlington, Texas.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, June Hageman; two grandchildren Scott Coats and Misty Glisch; five sisters, Lettie “Honey” Leskau, Jenny Pipgras, Inez Boelter, Millie Hill, Martha Neumann; four brother, Clem, Howard, John, and Jim VerHagen.

A public memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Burial of cremains will take place in the town of Norwood Cemetery.