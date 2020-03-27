Well-Being Tips for Families Home Together

FROM CARRIE KUBACKI, HEALTH & WELLNESS EDUCATOR, UW-MADISON EXTENSION

While it may seem like a great opportunity to finally have time together as a family to some, many people may be experiencing a variety of different emotions that may not be as positive—frustration, anger, helplessness. It is possible to experience “quality time” during our social distancing restrictions if we remember to incorporate a few simple ideas daily.

Create a daily structure and routine. It cannot be emphasized enough how important a routine is for not only children but adults as well. The stability and sense of purpose a daily routine provides can help to decrease our feelings of powerlessness.

Continue preventative measures throughout the day. Just because we are home together does not mean we can stop our regular handwashing and cleaning routines. Good hygiene is essential for preventing all types of illness.

Stay physically active. Find creative ways for the entire family build or maintain fitness levels—whether it’s walking, riding bikes, building an obstacle course in the living room or finding free exercise classes online. Research has shown that physical activity helps to decrease stress levels and increase our immunity.

Maintain proper nutrition. Try to incorporate water, whole grains and fruits and vegetables into daily meals. Also, remember that all Langlade County school districts are offering daily breakfast and lunch pick up for all students under the age of 18. See below for pick up times: Elcho School District: 10:30 – 11:30 am Unified School District of Antigo: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm and 3:00 – 5:00 pm at the Antigo High School White Lake School District: 9:00-10:00 am

Allow for daily quiet time. Set a time daily for turning off televisions, cell phones and other devices to allow for all family members to de-stress. If possible, create separate spaces in your home to allow for alone time for everyone. Remember that some family members may need this quiet and alone time more than others.

Maintain social connections with others while following “Safer at Home” and CDC guidelines. Whether it is calling grandparents weekly or having social media group chats with friends, we need to make sure we are reaching out to others to maintain positive support.

For more information about staying home with family, please visit the Centers for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/.