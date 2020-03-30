Changes in the Schedule of the Langlade County Public Transit

ATTENTION LANGLADE COUNTY PUBLIC TRANSIT RIDERS:

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Due to nationwide precautions being taken to eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus,

Langlade County Public Transit has changed their regular schedule for the public starting March

23, 2020 until further notice.

In response to the COVID 19 Virus otherwise known as Corona Virus, Langlade County Public

Transit (LCPT) is taking the extra precautions recommended by the Center for Disease Control,

President Trump, Governor Evers and encourage you to do the same:

Drivers have been educated on additional hygiene precautions which include washing hands

frequently, avoiding touching their face, using alcohol based sanitizer, and staying home when

sick.

Both fixed route buses and paratransit buses are being fogged or sprayed every night with

disinfectant to disinfect frequently touched spaces.

Riders are encouraged to stay home if sick, wash hands with soap and water frequently, avoid

touching their faces, avoid non-essential trips to minimize risk of exposure.

LCPT is a non-emergency transportation service and cannot provide emergency trips to the

hospital or medical facility in the event of an emergency. For such trips please call medical

personnel, by dialing 911.

At this time, the public is to follow the self-distancing and self-quarantine order, LCPT will

continue to operate Monday – Friday 7:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Per the order, people must use public transit only for purposes of performing Essential Activities,

to travel to and from work to operate Essential Businesses, maintain Essential Governmental

Functions, Essential Infrastructure operations and maintenance, and Medical/Prescription runs,

Grocery/Food (excluding restaurants) pick-ups. People riding on public transit must comply with

Social Distancing Requirements, to the greatest extent feasible.

Our Customer Service call center will also remain staffed during regular hours Monday – Friday

7:00 am – 5:00 pm and can be reached by phone at 1-844 897-6246 or visit www.mitwbus.com.

Visit https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/finance/general/langlade-county-publictransit/

for more information.

Please check our website regularly, to stay informed.

Transit agencies around the country are closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

development. At LCPT, all buses and maintenance and administrative facilities are disinfected

on a daily basis. All staff have access to gloves and masks. We encourage everyone to adhere to

the following recommendations, as the best way to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus,

including COVID-19, is through good hygiene:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when soap and

water is not available

• People who are sick should always cover their coughs and sneezes using a tissue or the

crook of their elbow; wash your hands after using a tissue to wipe your nose or mouth

• People who are sick should stay home from work or school until they are well

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your unwashed hands

• Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your

community.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of

your elbow.

• Throw used tissues in the trash.

• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and

water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at

least 60% alcohol.

• Contact your healthcare provider if you have symptoms and/or had close contact with

someone with symptoms who traveled from an affected area.

Please review the information from Center for Disease Control.