Margaret “Peggy” Gillespie, 69

Margaret “Peggy” Gillespie, of Onalaska, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born on October 8, 1950, in Antigo, a daughter of Eugene and Lillian (Hanson) Lukas. She married Jerome Gillespie on June 1, 1968, the couple later divorced.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School. Peggy moved to La Crosse in 1977 where she was employed as a telephone operator for Century Telephone. In 1989 she acquired Multiple Sclerosis and was diagnosed in 1992.

She moved to the Lori Knapp LLC adult care facility in Onalaska in 2005 where she received full time care.

Peggy loved animals, her greatest joy was spending time with her three grandchildren, Katie, Lukas and Kelsey. She will be remembered as a good listener and always trying to have a young, fun, positive outlook.

Survivors include a daughter, Jessica (Jeffrey) Zitzner of Saint Peters, MO; a son, Joseph Gillespie of Onalaska; three grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie (Walter) Allen of West Allis and Linda Marcussen of Trevor.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, James Lukas.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Antigo.