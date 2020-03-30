Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Obits
Margaret “Peggy” Gillespie, 69

Margaret “Peggy” Gillespie, 69

By Antigo Times
March 30, 2020
220
0
Share:

Margaret “Peggy” Gillespie, of Onalaska, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born on October 8, 1950, in Antigo, a daughter of Eugene and Lillian (Hanson) Lukas. She married Jerome Gillespie on June 1, 1968, the couple later divorced.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School. Peggy moved to La Crosse in 1977 where she was employed as a telephone operator for Century Telephone. In 1989 she acquired Multiple Sclerosis and was diagnosed in 1992.

She moved to the Lori Knapp LLC adult care facility in Onalaska in 2005 where she received full time care.

Peggy loved animals, her greatest joy was spending time with her three grandchildren, Katie, Lukas and Kelsey. She will be remembered as a good listener and always trying to have a young, fun, positive outlook.

Survivors include a daughter, Jessica (Jeffrey) Zitzner of Saint Peters, MO; a son, Joseph Gillespie of Onalaska; three grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie (Walter) Allen of West Allis and Linda Marcussen of Trevor.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, James Lukas.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Antigo.

Previous Article

Langlade County Health Department COVID-19 Update for ...

Next Article

Changes in the Schedule of the Langlade ...

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.