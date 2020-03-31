Updated COVID-19 Guidelines from the Antigo Police Department

FROM THE ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The recent and unprecedented events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in challenges we have never faced before. The Antigo Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.

The Antigo Police Department would like to take this time to remind you that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had declared a public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This public health emergency order #12 includes a stay at home order which prohibits any public or private gatherings of any number of people, except family members in a single living unit or household members.