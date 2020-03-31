Updated COVID-19 Guidelines from the Antigo Police Department
The recent and unprecedented events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in challenges we have never faced before. The Antigo Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.
The Antigo Police Department would like to take this time to remind you that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had declared a public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This public health emergency order #12 includes a stay at home order which prohibits any public or private gatherings of any number of people, except family members in a single living unit or household members.
The order does allow individual to leave there home only for essential activities to perform the following:
a. Health and safety.
b. Necessary supplies and services.
c. Outdoor activity. Playground are closed.
d. Certain types of work.
e. Take care of others.
(Please see order #12 for further details)
https://content.govdelivery.com/…/Health%20Order%20%2312%20…
Individuals using shared or outdoor spaces must maintain social distancing. Social distancing is the practice of keeping at least six feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact. Social distancing is the only effective means of slowing the rate of infection and SAVE LIVES.
Violations or obstruction of this public health emergency will be investigated by the Antigo Police Department and persons found in violation of the order will be subject to the penalties listed in Wis. Stat.§ 252.25 which is punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment, or up to $250 fine, or both.
Your cooperation with Wisconsin Governor’s orders will ensure the safety and health of our community so we can get back to normal operations as quickly as possible.