Donald Yarie, 80

Donald E Yarie, of Antigo, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. He was 80 years old. He was born on July 6, 1939, in Antigo, a son of Edward and Virginia (Bovee) Yarie. He married Donna Griffiths on September 13, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Antigo. She survives.

He was a graduate of Antigo High School in 1957 and served in the Wisconsin National Guard for four years.

Mr. Yarie was an auto body technician in Wausau for over 40 years. First at Rosemurgy Ford, followed by body shop manager at O’Malley Cadillac and Oldsmobile, and body shop manager at Fred Mueller Automotive. He also worked as an insurance adjuster for American Family Insurance. His final job in Wausau was for Yachs Auto Body. Later Don worked for Cousineau’s in Antigo.

He served on the Auto Body Board at North Central Technical School in Antigo for 4 years and was a co-founder of the Wisconsin Auto Body Association where he served as Treasurer.

He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, shooting off fireworks, and time spent with his grandchildren.

Survivors including his wife are five sons, Timothy (Denise) Yarie, Wausau, Patrick Yarie, Antigo, Gerald Yarie, Antigo, Michael (Laurie) Yarie, Weston, Douglas Yarie, Wausau, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Larry) Valenti, Tillamook, Oregon; two brothers, James (Paula) Yarie, Melvin (Vicki) Yarie, all of Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Eugene Yarie; two step-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Wencel Catholic Church, Neva with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bradley Funeral Home and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday also at the funeral home.