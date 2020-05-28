Free COVID-19 Testing in Langlade County with National Guard Assistance

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Langlade County Health Department in collaboration with Langlade County Emergency Management and Aspirus Langlade Hospital & Clinics is announcing free COVID-19 testing for Langlade County residents. The National Guard will be onsite to provide free drive through style COVID-19 swab testing and will be in full uniform and PPE including masks, gowns and gloves during the event.

When: Thursday June 4th and Friday June 5th, 2020

Where: Langlade County Multi-Purpose Building—1633 Neva Road Antigo WI 54409

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm

“We are happy to be bringing this to the residents of Langlade County to provide our community with mass testing but also to give public health an insight into how widespread COVID-19 is in our communities,” says Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department.

Anyone 5 years and older with at least one of the following symptoms can get tested on a firstcome, first-serve basis:

– Cough – Muscle Pain

– Shortness of breath – Headache

– Fever – Sore Throat

– Chills – New loss of taste or smell

– Repeated shaking with chills – Fatigue

– Vomiting – Diarrhea

Those who are tested will be expected to self-isolate until test results come back. All those who wish to be tested should arrive in a mode of transportation and should always remain in their mode of transportation. All those tested will be expected to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number. If those getting tested have a face covering, it should be worn.

According to Andy Barth, President of Aspirus Langlade Hospital & Clinics, “This partnership enhances our joint focus on healing, promoting health, and strengthening the communities we serve and enables us to continue to deliver immediate access for those in need.”

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County, visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage at: www.bit.ly/LangladeTesting