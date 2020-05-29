Kozee Montana Decorah

Kozee Montana Featherstone Medicine Top Decorah, 22, of Winnebago, Nebraska, formerly of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly in Nebraska.

She was born on July 18, 1997 in Wausau, the daughter of Marvin Decorah Sr. and Stella Medicine Top.

Survivors include her mother Stella Medicine Top; her children, Mila, Kyson and Tydus; her siblings, Myah Decorah, Rhea (Antonio) Sanchez, Stella Decorah, Marvin Decorah Jr. and Mariah Decorah and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Decorah Sr.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced shortly.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.