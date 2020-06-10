Agnes Beverly Burazin, 86

Agnes B. Burazin, 86 of Birnamwood, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg with family by her side.

She was born on February 5, 1934 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Walter and Nettie (Inman) Strieff.

On June 27, 1953, Agnes was united in marriage to John Burazin in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2015.

In the 1960’s, John and Agnes moved to Birnamwood and had a hobby farm. They raised beef cattle, chickens and other animals.

Agnes was a homemaker and also babysat for many local children through the years. She served as a trustee on the Birnamwood Village Board for several years. Agnes was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood and was a Sunday School teacher and served on the church council. Agnes enjoyed playing cards and bowling.

Family was very important to Agnes and she cherished all of the family get-togethers.

Survivors include her children, David (Jan) Burazin of Weston, Dennis (MaryAnne) Burazin of Wausau, Denise (Karl) Behm of Birnamwood, Donald (Diana) Burazin of Wittenberg, Dale Burazin of Kronenwetter, Debra (Leo) Korbisch of Birnamwood, Diane (Gustave) Weller of Wittenberg and Dawn (Jerry) Chuilli of Wittenberg; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Sonja) Strieff; in-laws, Juanita Strieff, Tony (Carleen) Burazin and Stella Burazin and many other relatives and friends.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughter-in-law, Lori Burazin; granddaughter, Michelle Chuilli; foster son, Paul Predzik and siblings, William Strieff, Barbara Bronecki and Patsy Hartsock.

A celebration of Agnes’s life will be held at a later date. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com