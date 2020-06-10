Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/15/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, June 2nd

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. A male and a female subject were arrested. One subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense and operating after revocation. The other subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, June 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in Neva Road. One female subject had minor injuries.

Officers responded to a call from the Street Department reporting an accident at 4th Avenue and Edison Street. The caller told officers that one of their trucks backed into another vehicle.

Thursday, June 4th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 9th Avenue and Morse Street for going through a stop sign at Clermont Street and 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Friday, June 5th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 6th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on S. Superior Street. One lane going northbound and one lane going southbound were blocked. One driver received some citations.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that while he was in an area business on Hwy. 64, someone struck his vehicle.

Saturday, June 6th

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident behind a building on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject was referred for retail theft.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and Mendlik Avenue. Officers received consent to search. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was not intoxicated, but was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of a Schedule III narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers stopped a vehicle on 1st Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Sunday, June 7th

Officers responded to a report of a male subject screaming in a church on Superior Street. The caller told officers that he was screaming about the bible. They said he had never done this before.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of protesters in the street at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. Officers asked them to stay on the sidewalk.

Officers later received another call about the protesters at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. The caller told officers that they were J walking and obstructing traffic. He was worried that one of them may get hit by a vehicle.

Monday, June 8th

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Edison Street and North Avenue. A search was conducted. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and was given a verbal warning for having no proof of insurance and having a defective headlight.

Tuesday, June 9th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Western Avenue. Both subjects were detained. The female subject was charged with obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 3rd

Officers responded to a fire call at Cty. Rd. C and Town Forest Road. There was a grass fire in the ditch.

Friday, June 5th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. B.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Docs Road. The driver refused to take a field sobriety test. They then fled. Officers were able to detain and transport the subject.

Saturday, June 6th

Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on Hwy. 55. Wolf River Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services were on the scene.

Sunday, June 7th

A subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft. The subject told officers that someone stole some tools from a shed/garage on Cty. Rd. Z.

Officers received a call from a male on Cty. Rd. AA reporting that sometime during the night a vehicle missed the corner and took out his mailbox and damaged the ditch line.

Officers responded to a report of a UTV accident on Cty. Rd. A. The UTV had hit a rock, rolled and bumped a tree. A male subject had broken his wrist and had a large cut on the wrist. Officers helped wrap the wrist and transported the subject to the trail head where he was transported by EMS.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a female reporting that a male subject was following her and her husband on Hwy. 45 engaging in road rage. The caller told officers that they were in a silver Suburban and when they passed the vehicle, the driver flashed his lights and they then both engaged in road rage. The subject in the other vehicle threw a can or bottle at the Suburban, causing unknown damage. They then began verbally shouting at each other. The subjects in the Suburban then left and the other vehicle continued to pursue. Both vehicles then stopped and more shouting occurred. The female passenger in the Suburban then called 911. One subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, June 10th

Officers responded to a report of a Dodge truck in the ditch on Cty. Rd. B. The vehicle was towed.