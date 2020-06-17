Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/22/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, June 9th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Western Avenue. Both subjects were detained. The female subject was charged with obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Charlotte Street.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 5th Avenue.

Wednesday, June 10th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Deleglise Street.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a package that had been delivered was stolen along with some plants from the garden.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Clermont Street.

Thursday, June 11th

Officers responded to a report of drug paraphernalia found at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that in the basement of the apartment building there were needles and the basement had been trashed. They said that the basement had been fine the day before.

Officers received a call from a subject on Edison Street reporting that at around 10:00 or 11:00 PM the night before, they had noticed their stand-up basket hoop missing. They did not have any suspects.

Officers responded to a call from a female on 3rd Avenue reporting a burglary. She told officers that someone had gone to her apartment to check on her cat and noticed that someone had broken in.

Friday, June 12th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting a theft from her apartment on Lincoln Street. The female told officers that she believed a subject stole her keys and a pair of JBL head phones.

Officers responded to a report of a theft on Clermont Street and Ackley Street.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Dorr Street reporting the theft of items from his unlocked vehicle the night before.

Saturday, June 13th

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an accident at Superior Street and 4th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a head on collision on Hogan Street. Both lanes of traffic were blocked. Both vehicles were towed.

Sunday, June 14th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Field Street and 6th Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Charlotte Court.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Edison Street. One subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on 7th Avenue.

Monday, June 15th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 1st Avenue and Edison Street. A subject was taken into custody for bail jumping.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 64.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 10th

Officers responded to a report of a Dodge truck in the ditch on Cty. Rd. B. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his vehicle was stuck in a swamp near Jack Lake. The caller told officers that he had taken a road that he probably shouldn’t have taken. The Elcho Fire Department was paged for assistance. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Gruenberg Road reporting that a male subject was “on something” and was screaming and being disorderly in the home, slamming things and throwing a fit. When officers arrived, the male subject was sleeping and they felt it was best not to wake him up at that time.

Friday, June 12th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Cty. Rd. P and Popelka Road. The caller told officers that there was a brown pickup truck on the west side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was inside, unconscious. The caller also said that there appeared to be a shotgun in the passenger seat. Officers transported the subject for a blood draw. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a silver Chevy Silverado was swerving all over the road on Hwy. 45 and almost hit a semi head on. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver was not intoxicated. They told officers that they were just extremely tired from working all night.

Saturday, June 13th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report that his shop on Cty. Rd. M in White Lake had been burglarized. He told officers that when he went there today to cut the grass, he found the doors open and items were missing.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Cty. Rd. S reporting that she had been out of town for about three weeks, and upon returning home she found that her house had been broken into. She told officers that a mess was left in the bathroom and her car had been used. She knew this because when she left, it had a full tank of gas and now there was only half a tank of gas in it.

Monday, June 15th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Cty. Rd. A.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a tree on a line on Cty. Rd. T. The fire department responded. WPS was notified.

Tuesday, June 16th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Bass Lake Road reporting that she was having issues with another female resident on Birch Point Road that was taking photos of young kids at Bass Lake. The caller told officers that the female subject was constantly yelling and complaining about people operating watercraft to fast on the lake and she would hide in the bushes and take photos of jet skiers, including children. On Sunday, June 14th, the female yelled at the caller’s son while he was driving around the lake stating that he was “going to kill someone” with his driving while he was the only one on the lake. The caller confronted the female subject about the photos and she stated that she was going to report her son to the DNR. Officers advised the caller that the female subject is free to take photos in public spaces and that it would be best to avoid the female in the future.