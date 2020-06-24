Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/29/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, June 18th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lincoln Street.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 64.

Friday, June 19th

Officers stopped a vehicle for false registration on Forrest Road. The driver was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and operating without a license.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident on 5th Avenue.

Officers assisted with a fire call in the 900 block of Hickory Street. A tree had been struck by lightning.

Saturday, June 20th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Arctic Street.

Sunday, June 21st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Willard Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Edison Street. A subject was taken into custody.

A female came to the Safety Building to report that her 2003 Chevy Avalanche was stolen from an address on 2nd Avenue.

Tuesday, June 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Neva Road. An ambulance was requested and a subject was transported to Langlade Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of drug paraphernalia found at 8th Avenue and Morse Street. Officers found a broken drug pipe and disposed of it.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report the theft of a gun. A description of the gun was given to officers.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at 5th Avenue and Field Street.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 17th

Officers responded to a call reporting that a young boy, 6 or 7 years old was walking alone at Cty. Rd. C and Hetto Road. He was headed towards Antigo. The boy was released to his mother.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Forrest Road. A garage was on fire.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Cty. Rd. S. The owner was missing a bow case, 2-3 bow releases, one dozen arrows and a Darton Rebel bow. The items had been taken from a boat in the garage. The owner had last seen the items about a year ago.

Thursday, June 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Rusch Road and Hwy. 45. A vehicle had been “clipped” by a semi. Minor damage only.

Friday, June 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. C and S. Pratt Road. The female driver of the vehicle had a lot of cuts on her face. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, June 20th

Officers responded to a report of a tree on a power line on Poplar Road that was sparking and burning the tree. Alliant Energy was notified.

Officers received a call from a female reporting several break-ins at her son’s residence on W. Fifth Avenue. The female told officers that his vehicle had been stolen along with other items. She said that a red truck was at the house and when she went there that day, she saw two male subjects run out of the back of the house. She found bolt cutters and crow bars in the residence and some damage to the walls. The caller told officers that she packed up and removed other items that hadn’t been stolen, but she believed that the subjects would come back and steal the appliances and any other items that were left. She gave officers the name of one of the male subjects that she believed was responsible for the thefts.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a black truck on Cty. Rd. S was weaving into the other lane, then the male driver passed them and was now parked on the corner of Cty. Rd. S and Cty. Rd. A with his head down. Officers received two more 911 calls about the incident. When officers arrived, they found two subjects in the vehicle, unresponsive, possibly drug related. A field sobriety test was conducted. Pickerel EMS requested the Antigo Fire Department for mutual aid. The subjects were taken into custody. At least one subject was transported to Langlade Hospital.

Sunday, June 21st

Officers respond to a 911 call from a female reporting a silver truck in the south corner ditch of Hwy. 64 and Muraski Road. The caller told officers that she had stopped and saw that the driver had vomit all over himself and he was highly intoxicated. She did not believe that he needed an ambulance. Officers received a second 911 call about the incident reporting that the driver, an elderly male subject, was ok, but the vehicle was not.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Lake Street reporting a theft. He told officers that he had put up a fence line and noticed that one of the posts was missing. He said that the post was now in the neighbor’s yard.

Monday, June 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. B and Cty. Rd. C. The driver was not injured.