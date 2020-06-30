Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 7/6/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, June 24th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Superior Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle on 2nd Avenue. A subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Hwy. 64. Assault by shopping cart.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on S. Superior Street. A subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

Officers were out with an intoxicated pedestrian on Edison Street. The subject was released. They did not want a ride home from officers.

Officers received a call reporting a stolen bike from an address on Edison Street. The caller told officers that the bike had been stolen out the yard sometime between last night and that afternoon.

Thursday, June 25th

Officers received a call reporting an attempted break-in to a construction trailer at 10th Avenue and Wausau Road. The caller told officers that sometime during the night, someone attempted to get into the trailer by first prying on the lock and then attempting to bust out the key area around the lock. The lock was damaged, but they did not gain access to the trailer. The caller just wanted the incident on file.

Officers responded to an accident at Hwy. 64 and Charlotte Court. The female driver was written for re-exam.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Dorr Street. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. A subject was cited for possession of marijuana.

Friday, June 26th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the drive thru of an area business on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 3rd Avenue and Edison Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Morse Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on 5th Avenue. A dryer in an upstairs apartment was on fire. Flames could be seen. The fire was put out. The Water Department and Wisconsin Public Service were contacted.

Sunday, June 28th



Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Mendlik Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense. They were also cited for open intoxicants and referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of drug needles in the roadway at 7th Avenue and Edison Street.

Officers received a call reporting a back window of a vehicle shattered at an address on Superior Street earlier that day.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Badger Avenue. The caller told officers that the driver’s side door window had been smashed out of a vehicle. The caller first noticed the damage 30 minutes prior to the call.

Monday, June 29th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue. 3-5 people were involved. The caller did not observe any weapons. By the time officers arrived, the fight was over. Some of the subjects had left.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 5th Avenue. A vehicle had backed into another vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a baggie found in a parking lot on Superior Street with possible drugs inside.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 24th

Officers assisted with a rescue call at Military Park on Hwy. 55 involving four missing rafters.

A male came to the Safety Building to report that while he was moving some equipment from his pit on Hill Road, on Thursday of last week, a male subject had come “flying” into the pit with his truck and began screaming out the window at him for being out there so late. The male told officers that it was approximately 11:15pm. The male subject was extremely agitated and reached behind his truck seat multiple times, as if he was attempting to grab a weapon. The reporting male then positioned his machinery to block any gunfire from the male subject’s truck. The male subject then sped away. The reporting male asked that officers notify the male subject to stay off of his property.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident on Cty. Rd. K. Property damage only. One vehicle was towed.

Thursday, June 25th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on White Oak Lane. Multiple agencies responded.

Friday, June 26th

Officers received multiple 911 calls from a male on Hwy. 55 reporting that he was being followed. He told officers that he had just been kicked out of a camp that he was working at and he didn’t have anywhere to go because he was new to the state. He said that the people following him were from the camp. When officers arrived they found out that it was a disagreement between a new employee of the camp and the camp leader.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that a male subject had just tried to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road. She told officers that there were five children in the vehicle and she was concerned for their safety. The caller said that she had followed the vehicle, but she lost it. Officers stopped the vehicle and the male subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, June 27th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his pole shed on Hwy. 55 had been broken into. He told officers that his deer camera showed that there was activity on the property between 2:30 and 3:30 AM that morning. There was a male and a female subject, possibly a third subject. The caller did not have a vehicle description.