Banner Banks Provides $20,000 to Area First Responders

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Banner Banks is pleased to announce that it recently partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to provide financial assistance to our area first responders. The Bank recently secured a $20,000.00 grant through the FHLB-Chicago’s Covid-19 Relief Program and distributed these funds equally between emergency service organizations in the four communities where the Bank has offices.

The Bank specifically selected the following organizations to receive $5,000 each, due to the fact that they have been on the front lines providing essential services to our communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic:

City of Antigo Fire Department

Birnamwood Area Emergency Services, Inc.

Hatley Area Fire and Ambulance District

Wittenberg Area Fire/Ambulance Protective Services District, Inc.

Shannon Blakley, President and C.E.O. of Banner Banks stated, “At Banner Banks we are extremely grateful for the selfless efforts of our area first responders. It is our hope that these funds will assist these organizations in obtaining the essential equipment they need in order to continue to provide for the health and safety of our communities and their members.”

About Banner Banks

Banner Banks, is a locally owned, independent community bank that is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. As of March 31, 2020, the Bank’s assets were $103 million. Established in 1900 the Bank provides a full range of financial services to the Wisconsin counties of Langlade, Shawano and Marathon via its main office located in Birnamwood, Wisconsin and branch offices located in the communities of Antigo, Hatley and Wittenberg, Wisconsin.