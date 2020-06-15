Antigo Times

Barbara Lynne Lis, 71

By Antigo Times
June 15, 2020
143
0

Barbara Lynne Lis, longtime resident of the Antigo area, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at The Bay at Eastview under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. She was 71 years old.

She was born August 30, 1948 in Fort Smith, AR, daughter of the late Benjamin and Georgia Baczewski.

She was a homemaker, and she loved gardening, cooking, having the family together, crafting, birds, and wildlife.

Survivors include her daughters, Janelle (Jeremy) Ungethum of Weston, and Gina Lis of Wausau; a son, George Lis of Rothschild; her significant other, Ron Leitzke of Deerbrook; a sister Judy (Rodney) Gavitt of Weston; and 5 grandchildren, Natalee, Gage, Alison, Emilee, and Jace.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joel; a sister, Sharon Karshna; and a brother, Patrick Hart.

No public services will be held.

