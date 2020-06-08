Barbara Rolling, 68

Barbara Rolling, of Negaunee, Michigan died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. She was 68 years old. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Antigo, a daughter of Larry and Rosalie (White) Servi. She married John Rolling on January 29, 1972, at St. John Catholic Church, Antigo. He survives.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School, class of 1970 and went on to graduate from Trans American School of Broadcasting in Wausau.

After marriage the couple moved to Florida. Barb worked as a respiratory therapist in a Florida hospital and at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin.

She returned to Antigo in 1974 to help care for her mother.

Barb was a partner in the Children’s Shop clothing store in Antigo. She moved to Wausau in 1981 where she worked at Northwest Fabrics. In 1983 she moved to Phillips where she owned and operated Helping Hands residential and commercial cleaning service and was an active member of the Price County ambulance service.

Barb and John owned and operated John and Barb’s Original Kettle Korn for 13 years. They returned to Antigo in 2001 where Barb worked as a contract estimator for construction projects at Menards and worked at Natural Living Luncheonette.

In 2015 Barb and John moved to Michigan.

Throughout her working career Barb was a professional seamstress who was highly respected and sought after for her custom sewing skills.

Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, camping, fishing, boating, volunteering, doing acts of kindness for others and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Survivors including her husband are a daughter, Amy (Pat) Simpson, Weston; a son, Jason (Brandi) Rolling, Negaunee, Michigan; four grandchildren Gabriel and Ana Simpson, Tovah and Bode Rolling; a sister, Sue (Dennis) Berg of Antigo.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held. A public celebration of life is tentatively being planned for the fall.

Barb will be remembered for her great hugs, and going out of her way to make everyone feel valued.