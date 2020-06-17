Antigo Times

Be a part of Wisconsin 4-H’s delegation to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration!

By Antigo Times
June 17, 2020
142
FROM HOLLY LUERSSEN, 4-H PROGRAM COORDINATOR, LINCOLN & LANGLADE COUNTIES

 At the 2021 Citizen Washington Focus – Presidential Inauguration, youth will explore, discover, and engage in our government’s Executive Branch on this five day educational experience held at the National 4-H Center in Washington D.C., culminating in attending the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in person!  CWF-PI gives ALL youth the opportunity to learn more about the level of service the Executive Branch provides to our country.

Applications are open June 15-30 and open to ALL Wisconsin youth in grades 9-13 on January 1, 2021!  Apply here today:  https://forms.gle/gznZv9En8kwe1mVYA

Youth will actively participate in pre-travel education sessions to help prepare them for the in person conversations they will have at the National 4-H Conference Center January 17-21, 2021! Join us as we look to engage in civil discourse at the 2021 Citizenship Washington Focus – Presidential Inauguration experience.

Contact Holly Luerssen, 4-H Educator – Lincoln & Langlade Counties, with any questions at holly.luerssen@wisc.edu.

