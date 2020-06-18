Betty Louise Kendrick, 93

Betty Louise Kendrick, of Antigo, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She was 93 years old. She was born on October 25, 1926, in Deerborn, Michigan a daughter of Leo and Mildred (Doty) McGrath.

Survivors include two sons, Jim (Gaye) Kendrick of Michigan and Dave (Sue) Kendrick of Onsted, Mich; a son-in-law, Ken Rantala of Rapid River, Mich; a daughter-in-law, Heather Kendrick of Lewiston, Mich; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Kendrick on November 28, 1978; a daughter, Barbara “Chris” Rantala and son, Larry Kendrick.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Uht Funeral Home in Westland, Michigan. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Uht Funeral Home and burial will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Westland, Michigan.

