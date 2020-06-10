Antigo Times

Birth Announcements for 6/15/20

By Antigo Times
June 10, 2020
56
0

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Brandon Bobert and Shalynn Korn of Wausau announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Mae, born at 12:53 p.m. June 3, 2020 at 7 lbs., 3 oz., 21″ long. Local grandparents are Jeff and Lisa Wiltse and great-grandparents, Larry and Betty Evans, all of Antigo.

 

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Baby Boy Born to Jacqueline Klingensmith of Antigo

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Baby Boy Born to Courtney & Luke Schwefel of Gresham

Monday, June 8, 2020

Baby Boy Born to Amanda Swanson & Carson Ackley of Crandon

