Board of Education Meeing Agenday for 6/23/20

6:00 PM
Unified School District of Antigo Administration Office
120 S Dorr Street, Antigo, WI 54409
*BOARD MEMBERS WILL PARTICIPATE REMOTELY*
In an effort to reduce physical attendance and still keep the meeting accessible to all, thismeeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/pq5LqI4hNvM
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting virtually, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
3. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
4. COVID-19 Update
5. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from June 9, 2020
B. NorthLakes Superior Smiles Dental Program Update and Agreement
6. Board Action
A. Consideration of 2020-2021 Preliminary Budget Proposal
B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Transportation Agreement
C. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Employee Handbook Changes
D. Consideration to Approve the 2020-2021 Partners Agreement with Northcentral Technical College
E. Consideration to Approve the Academic Standards for the 2020-2021 School Year
F. Consideration to Approve New Middle School Swim Teams
G. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Health In Motion Agreement
H. Consideration to Approve Application for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)
I. Consideration of Request to Write Off Unpaid Lunch Balances
J. Report Regarding District Personnel New Hires
K. Report of Donations
L. Confirm Next Meeting – July 21, 2020 in High School IMC