Brett Farmer Has Been Selected for a 2020 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Scholarship

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AND HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH, ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

Brett Farmer was selected for the NIAAA scholarship for his outstanding efforts being an excellent student athlete! His information will now go to section 4 to possible advancement to the National level! Congratulations Brett.

The Purpose of this Scholarship: In accordance with National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s (NIAAA) purpose to promote, facilitate, and increase the knowledge and understanding of the vital role of interscholastic athletics in the educational system, this scholarship program fosters and acknowledges the partnership between the NIAAA and secondary education. The scholarships recognize the distinguished scholastic, leadership, and citizenship attributes of high school student athletes, and the importance of high school athletics in each student’s life.