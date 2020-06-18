Antigo Times

City of Antigo Hotel/Motel Commission Meeting Agenda for 6/24/20

By Antigo Times
June 18, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
8:30 AM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Discontinue $5,000 Per Quarter Welcome Center Reserve Transfer
2. Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Budget/Proposal and Request for Additional Funds
3. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation Budget/Proposal and Request for Additional Funds
4. Next Meeting Date

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext. 100 for Dial-In Instructions During Normal Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623- 3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

