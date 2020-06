Debra Ann Meinholz, age 69, of Antigo died at her home Friday, June 5, 2020.

She was born on January 19, 1951, a daughter of the late Frances and Marion Prosser.

She was united in marriage to Paul Meinholz. He survives.

Debra was employed in the maintenance department at Walmart.

