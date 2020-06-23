Dennis Callahan, 76

Dennis Callahan, of White Lake, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Hospice House in Wausau. He was 76 years old. He was born on August 11, 1943, in Brookfield, Wis. a son of William and Mary (Williams) Callahan. He married Mary Klimoski on February 12, 1972, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in White Lake. She preceded him in death on February 13, 2015.

He was a graduate of Rockford West High School in Rockford, Ill. After high school he attended Eastern New Mexico University. He was a member of the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corp in the 1960’s. Dennis was employed as a machine operator at Yawkey Bissell Hardwood Flooring which later became Robbins Inc. in White Lake for many years.

Dennis coached White Lake High School football and basketball and White Lake little league.

Survivors include two sons, Caleb (Lori) Callahan of Waukesha and Quinn (Chrissy) Callahan of Appleton; four grandchildren, Claire, Deacon, Pepper and Peja Callahan; three sisters, Mary Helen (Bob) Glaim of Rockford, Cacky (Marvin) Purvis of Rockford and Noreen (David) Hamm of Green Bay; four brothers-in-law, Michael (Alice) Klimoski of White Lake, Victor (Kathy) Klimoski of St. Paul, Robert (Patrice) Klimoski of Sturgeon Bay and Robert Lambert of Viroqua.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patricia Lambert; and brother-in-law, Joseph Klimoski.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Langlade.

A memorial Mass for family and close friends will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Edmundo Siguena officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date at the Langlade Cemetery, Town of Wolf River.

Those attending the services are encouraged to wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) https://maccfund.org

A special thank you to Ben Kramer for his loyalty in helping Dennis throughout the years.