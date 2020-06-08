Donald Arthur Leaser, 86

Donald Arthur Leaser, age 86, of Antigo, died Thursday June 4, 2020 at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King. Donald was born on August 8, 1933 in Decatur Illinois, a son of Arthur Leonard and Ruth Arline (Cox) Leaser.

On June 15, 1955 he was united in marriage to Sally Ellen Carter at First Baptist Church in Antigo. She preceded him in death in April 6, 2014.

Donald graduated from Antigo High School in 1951. He served in the US Navy from 1951 until1954 and served in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.

Donald was employed with Tradewell Construction, Dunrite Exteriors, Master Gas, managed Erickson Gas Station, and Cutlass Motor Lodge until the time of retirement at age 71.

Donald had many hobbies including softball, horseshoes, wood carving, working in his rock garden, watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, camping feeding the birds and a cold beer on his deck.

Survivors include two daughters; Dawn Moller, Dorene Pomasl, two sons, Don C Leaser and David Leaser, grandchildren; Joel Walters, Brandon Hamilton, Donovan Leaser, Brittani Hamilton, Jenna Miller, DJ Leaser, Arin Mattmiller, Amy Lanphier, Mandy Krueger, his great grandchildren; Jonathan, Justin, Ava, Amara, Kinsley, Vinny, Nash, a half-sister; Valerie Brown, sisters-in-law; Beverly Fisher and Olive Carter and brother-in-law; Dennis Carter.

In addition to his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by his stepfather Jess Fischer, stepbrother James Fisher, stepsister Marsha Brecklin and grandmother Essie Cox.

A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. A private family service will be on Wednesday at 4:30PM and will be live on youtube.com Strasser-Roller Funeral Home channel. Reverend Marvin Kindle will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.