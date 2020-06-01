Ethel Kakes, 88

Ethel Kakes, of Antigo, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living. She was 88 years old. She was born on February 11, 1932, in Horicon, a daughter of Nicholas and Julianna (Schulz) Gundrum. She married Robert Kakes on September 17, 1960, at St. John Catholic Church in Rubicon. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2019.

Mrs. Kakes was employed at Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee for 22 years. In 1974 she moved to Antigo and worked for Wild Seed Farms doing field work for 18 years.

Ethel was an avid gardener who enjoyed polka music, crocheting, needle point, cooking, baking and traveling with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Doreen Kakes of Antigo, Deann (James) Shelbrack of Schofield; a son, Steven (Julie) Kakes of Austin, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Ashley (Miguel) Morga, Alicia (Jon) Cervenka, Janessa (Steven) Cronin, Jeremiah and Joshuah Kakes; three great-grandchildren Madison, Emilee and Abigail; two brothers, Dennis Gundrum and Rueben (Eileen) Gundrum all of Rubicon; and a sister, Patronella Koloski of New Berlin.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Luke Gundrum and Bernard Gundrum; and a sister, Gladys August.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Zach Weber and Deacon Andy Bures officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Entombment will take place in Wisconsin Memorial Park on Thursday at 3:30 p.m..