George Edward Kitsemble Sr., 78

George Edward Kitsemble Sr., of Deerbrook, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 78 years old. He was born on January 15, 1942, in Highland, Wisconsin a son of Lawrence George and Lavon (Vivian) Kitsemble. He married Sharon McCartney on March 30, 1968 in Dubuque, Iowa.

George was raised in Dodgeville and in 1978 moved to Birnamwood. In 1999 he moved to Deerboook.

He worked in construction for many years.

George loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and cutting wood. He also enjoyed watching westerns. His greatest love was spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sharon; children, Candra (Michael) Kielblock of Tigerton, George (Darcy) Kitsemble Jr. of Deerbrook, Garry Kitsemble of Antigo, Jeffery (special friend Michelle) Kitsemble of Deerbrook and Tammie (Todd) Zinda of Antigo; a daughter-in-law, Shelly Kitsemble of Eland; 23 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Bev (Michael) Bertram of Mineral Point, Jeanette Vivian of Mineral Point, Dennis (Wendy) Kitsemble of Van Wert Ohio, David (Mary) Kitsemble of Schofield, Bonnie Brennum of Dodgeville and Marge Evans of Franksville; a sister-in-law, Jean Slapak of Cobb.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Kitsemble; siblings, John Slapak, Delores Barker, Arlene Tremelling, Shirley Carter, Maxine Howland, Roger (Mary) Kitsemble and Barbara Slapak.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Deerbrook with Rev. Paul Radke officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

