Gladys Eve Meidl, 101

Gladys E. Meidl, 101 of Aniwa, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston, under the care of Ministry Hospice.

Gladys was born on November 6, 1918 in Ringle, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Yach) Sonntag. On May 29, 1934, she was united in marriage to Ludwig Meidl at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1973.

Gladys was employed for many years at the former Citizen’s State Bank, Aniwa. She enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. Gladys loved spending time with her family.

Gladys is survived by three sons, James ‘Jim’ Meidl of Port Charlotte, FL, John ‘Jack’ (Vivian) Meidl of Schofield and Jerome ‘Jerry’ Meidl of West Allis; four grandchildren, Michele, Christopher, Rachel and Diane; five great-grandchildren, Laurel, Andrew, Joseph, James and Alexandra; two great great-grandchildren, Reagan and Simon, in addition to many other relatives and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a granddaughter, Marijo, a daughter-in-law, Sandra and siblings, Vilas Sonntag and Grace Utech.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Aniwa. The church requests attendees to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or face covering. Fr. Vicente Llagas will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.