Holly Rae Matucheski, 69

Holly Rae Matucheski, of Polar, Wisconsin, died at home on June 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Cause of death not related to Covid-19. She was 69 years old. She was born on December 25, 1950, in Polar, a daughter of Edward and Violet (Ingalls) Smitmajer. She met Frank Matucheski while she was waitressing at The Dixie Lunch in Antigo. They married 2 months later on January 25, 1969, at St. John Lutheran Church, Polar, Wisconsin. She was a high school senior at the time. The counselors wanted her to quit high school for being a bad influence on her peers–a married woman in high school was scandalous! She stayed and graduated from Antigo High School in May 1969.

In her youth, she spent many summers with friends swimming at Mueller’s Lake in Polar. She was actively involved in her church, St John’s Lutheran in Polar. After meeting and marrying her husband, she put off going to college. While raising their three children, she decided to make her dream of becoming a nurse come true. She graduated from North Central Technical College with an associate’s degree in nursing in 1984. She worked briefly at Langlade County Hospital before becoming a visiting nurse with Langlade County Health Services in the 1980s. Then, she attended Marian University while working full time and graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Nursing degree in 1989. She was promoted to Assistant Director, and later became the Public Health Officer for Langlade County in 1997.

Holly was a force to be reckoned with. She was well known in the community for her bubbly personality and sparkling laugh. She carefully balanced work and home life to make sure her children felt loved and supported while serving her community. She took great pride in her work. She was a trailblazer for health initiatives in Langlade County. One of her crowning achievements was creating a public health policy for handling dog bites, collaborating with the local police department, humane society, and veterinarians. When she had a personal episode with shingles, she shared the experience, treating it as a way to promote health education for shingles vaccination and prevention, so that others would not have to go through the same difficult experience. She provided HomeCare to the county through the Health Department so people could stay in their homes at the end of life for many years before a private home care agency arrived. Hospice services were not available except through Home Care Services from the Health Department. The hospital eventually took on Hospice as a program, Holly made sure that the community’s needs were met. She retired from the Health Department in 2011. Holly then served on The Langlade County Board for 6 years beginning in 2012 and served on the Central Wisconsin Health Care Board for five years.

In her free time, Holly enjoyed quilting and participated in many classes and retreats with friends over the years. Her beautiful quilts and wall hangings adorn the homes of many of her loved ones. She also loved traveling with Frank to his military reunions that took place around the country.

Survivors include her husband, Frank, two daughters Michele (Christian) Long-Matucheski, Oshkosh, Amanda (Yusuke) Yoshida, Japan, and a son Seth Matucheski, Polar; three grandchildren, Oliver Long, Ailin and Luka Yoshida; a sister, Cindy (Steve) Rasmussen, Wisconsin Rapids; a god-daughter, Ashleigh (Dustin) Halverson, Wisconsin Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Bradley Funeral Home with Chaplain David Guerrero officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home and on Tuesday one hour prior to services also at the funeral home.

The family is grateful to all the nurses and caregivers of LeRoyer Hospice along with Mary DeBroux and Betsy Ahner for their help and support.