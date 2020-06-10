Irene E. Maas, 78

Irene E Maas, age 78, of White Lake, died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Antigo under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. Irene was born on May 19, 1942 in El Paso Illinois, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Emily (Haglund) Hall.

On December 5, 1967 she was united in marriage to Eugene Maas in El Paso, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2001.

Irene worked at Elms Motel in El Paso, Il managing their restaurant. She was also a Sunday School teacher while living in El Paso. When she and Eugene moved to White Lake in 1967, she worked for Wild Wolf Inn. Her passion for serving others evolved into a love for volunteering in the White Lake community at the local food pantry and as a member of the White Lake Funeral Lunch Committee. Irene was a member of American Legion Auxiliary.

Irene was also a homemaker. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in White Lake where she was a member of Ladies Aid, Lutheran Womens Missionary League and was also instrumental in providing funeral luncheons at the church.

Survivors include her sister Ruth Dambowy of Pierce, MN, brothers; James Hall of Berwyn, IL, Floyd (Nancy) Hall of Antigo, Danny Hall of Columbia City, IN and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her spouse and parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brothers; Walter, Eugene, George, Al, Irvin and a sister Velma Hills.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in White Lake. Visitation will precede the service at the church from 9:00 AM until the service. Reverend Kelly Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Langlade Cemetery. A dinner at the church in honor of Irene will be planned for a later date.

Memorial gifts in memory of Irene may be directed to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is serving the family. Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfuneralhome.com.