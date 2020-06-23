James (Jim) Mackiewicz, 82

James “Jim” Mackiewicz, of White Lake, passed away at home in the comfort of his family on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 82 years old. He was born on July 12, 1937 in the town of Wabeno the eldest born of Edmund and Irene (Popelka) Mackiewicz, whom preceded him in death.

He graduated from White Lake High School in 1956 and served in the United States National Guard from 1958 to 1962. He was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis and was stationed in the state of Washington for a year.

He married Sharon O’Brien on June 11, 1960 in Deerbrook. She survives.

Jim was a farmer his entire life. While farming with his father, he owned and operated a canned milk route. He was one of the founders of the Langlade County Market Animal Committee and served as a 4-H leader for twenty-five years. Additionally, he was on the board of Directors for AMPI, Morning Glory, and Foremost Farms. Jim was a member of the Langlade County Holstein Association, owning and showing his own purebred cattle. He and his family were honored to host the Twilight meeting on multiple occasions, and one of his greatest honors was being able to host Breakfast on the Farm in 2010.

He was a member of the Anderson-Sather American Legion Post #524, White Lake. In 2017 he was honored to be chosen to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and often did so in the Western states with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; five children Michael, Jamie (Pegi), Cynthia (Jim) Reilly, Thomas, and Ann Boshan; grandchildren, Edward Mackiewicz, Jessica (Mandy) Chroge, Jacklynn Reilly, Franchesca (Shadden) Swim, Rebecca Mackiewicz, James Reilly, Auston Boshan, and Samantha Mackiewicz; great-grandchildren, Linzie and William Swim, Brantley Kor, Joshua, Connor, and Scarlett Swim. Surviving siblings include Margaret Lemmer, Joan Pratt, Kathleen (David) Cihlar, Theresa (Joe Pavek) Mackiewicz, Fran (Bruce) Killian-Wetternack, Mary Fex, Pete Mackiewicz, and Susan Brickham.

He was preceded in death by a brother Michael Mackiewicz, a sister Helen Hollen and infant son Johnny.

Graveside services with military honors conducted by the White Lake veterans will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday June 26, 2020 at Langlade Cemetery, town of Wolf River, with Pastor Marvin Kindle officiating. A gathering will be held at the Mackiewicz farm after the services.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.