James L. “Poncho” Kondzela, Sr., 78

James L. “Poncho” Kondzela Sr., of Antigo, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Rosalia Gardens. He was 78 years old. He was born on June 10, 1942, in Antigo, a son of John and Jennie (Woitkovick) Kondzela. He married Darlene Fleischman on January 11, 1964, at St. John Catholic Church.

He was a graduate of Antigo High School, class of 1961.

Poncho had a 42-year career as a lab technician at Kraft Foods, which later became Antigo Cheese.

He enjoyed woodworking, playing softball, and family gatherings. He enjoyed playing card games such as Poker, Texas Hold’em, Scratch, and “S_ _ _ on your neighbor”. He enjoyed his afternoon care ride for his “secret” ice cream cone. His greatest joy was spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing horseshoes with his partner, Dick.

Survivors include his wife Darlene; two daughters, Janet (Steve) Weber of Crandon and Sandy (Rick) Fermanich of Antigo; a son, Jimmy “John” (Wendy) Kondzela of Deerbrook; five grandchildren, Katelyn (fiancé Luke Marten) Kondzela of Crandon, Brady (special friend Madison Champine) Weber of Crandon, Allison (special friend, Patrick) Kondzela of Deerbrook, Molly Fermanich of Wausau and Blake Weber of Crandon; two step-grandchildren, Britney (Jeff) Mullins of Crandon and Rhiley Weber of Rhinelander; four step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathryn Hunter of Antigo; a brother, John “Jack” (Beth) Kondzela of Florida; and mother-in-law, Lorraine Fleischman of Mattoon.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Josephine Kondzela; a sister, Marian (William) Royce; a brother, Lawrence Kondzela; infant sister, Bernice Kondzela; brother-in-law, Patrick Hunter; and father-in-law, Conrad Fleischman.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Zach Weber officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at the Queen of Peace Cemetery, Antigo at a later date.

To all the Rosalia Memory Care girls that touched my dad’s heart, you will forever be in ours, Love “Ponchos” Family

Those attending the visitation will be asked to wear a face mask.

Thank you.